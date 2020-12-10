close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
BTS’s music video ‘Make It Right’ breaks the 100 million views threshold

BTS’s music video ‘Make It Right’ breaks the 100 million views threshold

BTS’s music video (MV) for Make It Right recently surpassed the hit 100 million+ view mark.

After releasing the track back in 2018, the boys were finally able to hit this landslide number as a result of the consistent efforts of their ARMYs.

In total, the song took the boys about a year and one month to reach this monumental point, that too for the 29th time.

Check it out below:


