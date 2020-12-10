BTS’s music video ‘Make It Right’ breaks the 100 million views threshold

BTS’s music video (MV) for Make It Right recently surpassed the hit 100 million+ view mark.



After releasing the track back in 2018, the boys were finally able to hit this landslide number as a result of the consistent efforts of their ARMYs.

In total, the song took the boys about a year and one month to reach this monumental point, that too for the 29th time.

