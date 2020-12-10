BTS, BLACKPINK manage to make it to Billboard’s 50 Best Albums of 2020

BTS and BLACKPINK recently made it to Billboard’s 50 Best Album picks of 2020 in a landslide move.



BTS made the cut at number 33 as a result of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 and per Billboard, “The 20-track album skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200—without any major assists from U.S. radio—the first of two chart-toppers the group would notch this year.”

BLACKPINK on the other hand, made it to number 25th with The Album. Bilboard's staff claim, its “not only builds on the foursome’s string of hits since their 2016 debut, it also provides the perfect entry point for soon-to-be Blinks to embrace the girls as they continue their meteoric rise.”



