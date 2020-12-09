Miley Cyrus tickles funny bones over her ‘genetic predisposition to rock mullets’

Miley Cyrus left fans in fits after she revealed just how desperate she became for a haircut during lockdown.



The Grammy award winning singer shed light on her "genetic predisposition to rock a mullet" over on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

She explained, "All of us have had to adjust, a lot of things shutting down, keeping us from doing our kind of standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me. So my mom offered, you know my bangs, I already had bangs and they were getting long.”

"And [my mom] said, ‘Well I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle, and I’ve been doing this since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers.’ And all my mom can do is a mullet so I had one option and needed it."

While she was trying to explain the overall mullet style she made a quip that had the host roaring in laughter. “It just kinda grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back, that’s just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in.”