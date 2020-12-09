Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be cast aside as Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take charge

With Eugenie's move into the Frogmore Cottage, she will replace Harry and Meghan in more ways than one

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be pushed to the sidelines with their significant positions on the royal front getting filled by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.



A poll on Express UK gives insight into how the British populace is against Meghan and Harry assuming any responsibilities, or enjoying any perks, after their shocking exit from the royal family.

As many as three-quarters (77%) of people who took part in the poll said Meghan and Harry should be replaced forever by Eugenie and Beatrice!

An internet user blasted, “And Harry removed from the line of succession!”

Another one commented, “Charles has already said he wants a slimmed down monarchy and with Harry leaving its happening a bit sooner than expected. So no vacancy needs to be filled.”

Harry's cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals for now, but with Eugenie's move into the Frogmore Cottage, people believe she will try and replace Harry in more ways than one.

Historian Robert Lacey explained, "It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they’re willing to be brought forward. If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie."