Wed Dec 09, 2020
December 9, 2020

Prince William says COVID-19 outbreak has wrecked the Cambridges' Christmas plans

Wed, Dec 09, 2020

Prince William admits he has no plans of celebrating Christmas this year 

Prince William and Kate Middleton spilled the beans on the royal family's Christmas plans this year.

Queen Elizabeth has already called off her annual celebrations at Sandrigham this year, revealing she will be having an intimate gathering at Windsor Castle.

Talking about his and Kate's plans, William said, "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," he said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

Just  a few days earlier, Buckingham Palace announced how the Queen and Prince Philip will commemorate Christmas this year.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice," a palace spokesperson said, "the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

