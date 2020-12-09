close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton end train tour at Windsor castle, reuniting with the Queen

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton reunited with Queen Elizabeth to pay homage to key workers, care staff

Prince William and Kate Middleton reuniting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla as they ended their royal train tour at the Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reunited with other senior members of the royal family for a very special cause - to pay homage to key workers, care staff and volunteers who help the vulnerable people around the castle.

Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were also present at the occasion.

However, Prince Andrew, was not seen at the event after he withdrew from public life following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

William and Kate and the rest of the family were seen interacting with volunteers volunteering for charities and organisations in Berkshire.

They will be helping people over the Christmas period.

