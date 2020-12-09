Esra Bilgic and Ozman Sirgood's unseen photo a real treat for Ertugrul fans

Ertugrul star Ozman Sirgood mesmerised fans as he shared never-before-seen picture with his co-star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.



Esra, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked stunning in a black gown with her co-star.



Ozman Sirgood, known for his iconic role as "Ibni Arabi" in the hit series 'Resurrection: Ertugrul', also appeared as a dashing man in the photo, he shared on his Instagram Tuesday.

Turkish-American actor gushed over the actress as he captioned the post: 'With the fabulous Esra Bilgiç on set.'⁠

Sirgood played the role of Ibn Arabi, a renowned 13th-century Islamic scholar, in Ertugrul.



Esra Bilgic, winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in the new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo', has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.