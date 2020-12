BTS’s Jungkook lands in Tumblr’s Top 100 K-Pop stars thrice in a row

BTS’s Jungkook’s popularity sky rockets as he makes it into Tumblr’s Top 100 for the third time in a row.

He beat out his own band mates for the coveted Top spot, including Jimin who sits at 2nd, V, at 3rd, Suga at 4 etc.

Check out the list below: