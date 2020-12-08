close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Kristen Stewart contracted coronavirus on ‘Happiest Season’ set, reveals Aubrey Plaza

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020
Kristen Stewart fell sick on the set of the LGBTQ+ Christmas movie, reveals Aubrey Plaza 

Kristen Stewart got infected with the novel coronavirus, while shooting for Happiest Season, her co-star Aubrey Plaza confirmed.

In a recent interview, Plaza said the LGBTQ+ Christmas movie was not really lucky for everyone.

“Yes, right before COVID, in fact, COVID was on our set. Kristen got sick, but we didn’t know,” Plaza said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.

She added that a large number of people fell sick shortly after and  no one had any clue.

“It was the last week of February so people were starting, it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were laughing about it,” she said. “No one understood how serious it was. But a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”

