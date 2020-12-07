close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Eminem's hilarious response to SNL tweet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem on Sunday took to Twitter to share a video clip from "Saturday Night Live" which left his fans in splits.

The Detroit rapper sent out the tweet a day after he made a cameo in comedian Pete Davidson's Christmas stan parody "Stu".

Eminem's tweet suggested that he thoroughly enjoyed his appearance on SNL and the parody of his hit song.

In the video, Eminem plays a guy named Stu who asks Santa for the season’s biggest gift, a PlayStation 5.

 


