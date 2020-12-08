Kate Middleton seen dancing in video clip from train tour

Videos and photos from Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal train tour have inundated social media websites.

The couple left London's Euston Station on Sunday evening. The Kensington Royal social media accounts shared the pictures and videos clips form the beginning of the couple's trip.

The pictures and videos show the couple in socially-distanced conversation with essential transport workers at the London station, during which they thanked them for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a stage in the centre of Euston Station, singer Shakin' Stevens performed his festive hit 'Merry Christmas Everyone' for the royals and commuters before they embarked on their tour.

One of the videos from the couple's visit to Euston shows Kate dancing to a song from 1980s.