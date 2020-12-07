Meghan Markle and Prince Harry under attack as Piers Morgan takes aim at them

Piers Morgan once again took aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, slamming the royal couple over the reports of launching their own awards.

During 'Good Morning Britain' show, Piers and Susanna appeared to be at loggerheads as they both tried to win the race with their own opinions.



Piers flayed new reports that Harry and Meghan are set to launch their own set of awards to reward individuals, charities and companies.

The outspoken host accused the Duke and Duchess of trying to do their own honours list to rival the Queen's version.

Co-host Susanna apparently wasn't ready to allow Piers targeting the royal couple again as she remained neutral and argued with her colleague over the unconfirmed reports.



Piers went on to ask guests whether they would want to be part of the list and accept a "woke award".



Susanna interrupted: "It's obviously Piers having another dig. Can I just point out, it's not a rival honours list, it's an award ceremony."

Piers angered at his co-host and responded: "Your absolute dream would be that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give you an award for your services to woke journalism."



In response, Susanna blasted him saying: "I'll tell you what would be my dream, is if you wouldn't take an opportunity every single morning to have a go at Harry and Meghan."

Commenting on the new development, royal expert Robert Lacey shared his word, saying: 'There are indicators the Queen is planning to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles in just a matter of months.'

