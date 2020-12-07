Victoria Beckham sets internet ablaze as she shares stunning photos in red outfit

Victoria Beckham received massive praise as she shared gorgeous snaps in red outfit while visiting her fashion store on Monday for a spot of filming.



The fashion icon rocked a stunning red gown from her eponymous collection, which sat just above the ankle and cinched in at the waist. David Beckham's wife wore pink satin heels to elevate her look.

The 46-year-old British beauty garnered huge applause from her admirers as she shared a photo on Instagram.

Victoria's gown had a frilly collar with a black neck tie and her website calls it a 'more romantic take on the 70s references that influenced this collection'



The gorgeous personality was giving major style envy to her fans. Her perfect hairdo was adding to her charming personality.

Victoria, the wife of legendary football player David Beckham, is an English singer, fashion designer and television personality. She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group 'Spice Girls', in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice.

