Kate Middleton's spelling hiccup proves she too is human like us

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton has appeared her best during public appearances, but her recent slip-up proves that she is just as human as we are.
The Duchess of Cambridge wrote a thoughtful message on a white information board to show her gratitude, to those on the front line amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it seems that she made a typo when writing the message.
She had mistakenly misspelled the word "country", forgetting to add a letter.
The mistake could be a simple misunderstanding due to Kate’s handwriting rather than it being an actual error.
However, a few Twitter users were quick to point out at the hiccup after pictures were shared on social media by Kensington Palace.
One Twitter wrote: "Lovely gesture by them both. Missed out the N in country though! ...Still, very sweet and thoughtful to all these workers. Merry Christmas to you all."