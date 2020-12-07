Nick Cannon starts following Eminem on Twitter despite dispute

American comedian and rapper Nick Cannon has a long running dispute with Eminem.

Both the artists released a multiple diss tracks against each other last year. Besides releasing diss tracks, Em also used his Twitter account to attack Nick Cannon.

The 40-year-old TV host recently expressed his desire to end his dispute with Marshall Mathers.

He was talking to Fat Joe on Instagram where he also discussed his dispute with the Detroit rapper.

The 'Wild'n Out' creator admitted he would be willing to let bygones be bygones.

"One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, 'cause like I said, I do respect his ability," Nick said.

When Joe said he would be willing to mediate the talk between Nick and Em, Nick said, "If you can do it, man,".

While fans have yet to hear from Fat Joe about his offer to mediate, Nick seems willing to forget what happened between them.

Despite releasing a couple of diss tracks against Em, Nick Cannon is still following Slim Shady on Twitter. He did not unfollowed the rapper even after he was bashed in counter attacks by Eminem.

While the list of Eminem's followers shows Nick follows him on the microblogging website, it is not clear when did he start following him.



