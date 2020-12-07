Meghan Markle fans express outrage after her love life discussed in British media

Media scrutiny was one of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal roles.

But the couple still remains the focus of attention as far as British newspapers and tabloid are concerned.

The fans of the former American actress are expressing outrage over a new report that sheds light on her dating life before her marriage to Prince Harry.

One of the newspaper has now revealed that a British singer nearly went on to date with Meghan Markle before her marriage to the Duke of Sussex.

Matt Cardle, while speaking to the Sun, claimed that he exchanged messages with the former actress in 2015 after the future Duchess followed him on social media.

Talking about the conversation, he said "It was just a very weird situation — very odd. “And I really don’t know how it came about. “Life’s got a course and I was not on that one.

"Laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back.”

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018 after dating the former actress for a couple of years.

Their wedding took place on 19 May in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.