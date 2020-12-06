Netflix reacts to UK minister's remarks about 'The Crown'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Netflix has refused to add a disclaimer to the beginning of each episode of The Crown, a popular historical show, to warn viewers that the series is a work of fiction, Independent reported on Sunday.
The demanded was also made by UK's culture secretary Oliver Dowde last week.
In a statement issued to The Mail On Sunday, the streaming giant said it will not add a disclaimer to the beginning it is widely understood that The Crown is a work of fiction.
Critics of the show are of the view that a number "The Crown" scenes are invented which audiences may not realise.
Helena Bonham-Carter, who currently stars as Princess Margaret, also called for adding a disclaimer, saying Netflix had a “moral responsibility” to add one.
The statement said, “We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events."
It added, “As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”