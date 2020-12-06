Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome Ellen DeGeneres to their ritzy locale

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now have another A-lister couple moving into their star-packed neighborhood.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi snapped up the stunning $49million estate near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in the Montecito neighborhood.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the comedian’s deal was one of the most expensive of the area which was previously owned by comedian and political commentator Dennis Miller and his wife Carolyn Espley-Miller since 2006.

The lavish abode boasts of a number of big perks and spans over three pots which are combined four acres. It also includes a lily pond, a barn and a South African Cape Dutch-style main building.

DeGeneres and her wife had already been part of the same neighbourhood earlier as well as they had sold off their previous home for a whopping $33.3million.