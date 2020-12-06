Royal family at war with Netflix for promoting explosive documentary on Princess Diana

The British royal family is not too pleased with Netflix after its promotion of a documentary based on the life and times of Princess Diana.



In a recent tweet, the online streaming giant plugged in docu Diana: In Her Own Words, for audiences looking for answers to storyline shown in The Crown.

This has been branded by royal insiders as “corporate trolling” and feeding hate against Prince Charles and Camilla Parker.

A palace insider stated Netflix is using social media to share “sinister” messages, The Daily Mail reported.

“It’s one thing to make a drama that not even the writer claims is entirely factual, but for Netflix to use its corporate social channels to create and post material that is one-sided at best feels like corporate trolling — it’s pretty sinister,” the source said.

The Crown had already waged war against the royal family over its depiction of Princess Diana's tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles.

Although the show is a historical account, it is a work of fiction, due to which some British officials and even actors have asked Netflix to stress that it is fictional.