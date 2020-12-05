The real reason Queen Elizabeth decided on a ‘quiet’ Christmas in Windsor Castle: report

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas announcement came as a shock to royal fans and just recently, a palace aid spilled the beans behind the 'real' reason the monarch was forced to make the difficult decision, other than covid regulations.



According to the Daily Mirror a palace source claimed, “The Queen is acutely aware of the need for caution throughout the crisis and the Christmas period is no different. The Queen and The Duke are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year.”

The reason she was forced to choose just one household, per covid safety measures, is because “They understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year. Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021.”

It was only after “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."