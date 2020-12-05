Prince Andrew’s ‘downfall’ and Harry’s exit have doubled the trouble for royals

Things aren’t looking too good for the British royal family as they too have survived through a whirlwind past year.

Republic CEO, Graham Smith is looking at the monarchy’s ‘desperate’ position in light of the recent controversies that have sullied the royal repute.

Talking to Express UK, Smith—head of an organization that campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy—said the family is in a difficult position after Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent exit from the family.

"Andrew’s demise and Prince Harry departure coming right on the back of each other put the monarchy in a difficult position because it is also in the decade that the Queen is likely to die,” he said.

"It leaves only William and Charles at the forefront, but they are not particularly interesting or inspiring, there is really no one else,” he went on to say.

"There has been some speculation about bringing Edward back to the fore, but most people can’t remember him who are under 40 and are uninterested. They are running out of the star cast and it is not looking like it is going to improve,” he continued.

"I think it just gives the sense of a fairly sharp decline in the monarchy as an institution. They are running out of people that are willing and able to represent the monarchy and the country,” he said.

"It shows that after the Queen there is no generation of the royals that even come close to commanding the level of support the Queen has. The Queen’s children and grandchildren are simply not in the same bracket as the Queen in terms of levels of support,” he added.