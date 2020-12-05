Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged? Fans think yes

American singer Taylor Swift's fans are convinced that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are possibly engaged.

According to the frenzied Swifties, a solid message was hidden in the re-recorded version of the pop icon’s song Love Story.

A snippet of the song earlier made headlines after it was featured on Ryan Reynolds’ new Match ad.

Some highly-observant fans noticed a major change in the lyrics from the original song, going from, “Baby, just say yes” to “Baby just said, yes.”

One fan tweeted: “Wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story baby just SAID yes.’ I just saw a tiktok and I didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out.”

“OMG [the] original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?” another wrote.

Fans were soon speculating that once the full version of the song drops it could feature Alwyn dropping to his knees and popping the big question in the music video, as a way to announce the singer’s engagement.