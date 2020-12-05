Princess Eugenie to stay rent-free at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband, who are preparing to move into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage, are reportedly not paying rent to the royal couple.



According to Daily UK Express, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie believe Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be staying in their Windsor Castle rent-free.

"It feels weird to me because they only just paid it off," Fiorito said while speaking to Royally Obsessed.

Bowie said "I don't think that they're paying rent which is interesting.”

Princess Eugenie has been reportedly 'loaned' the Frogmore Cottage according to a royal expert.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle's belongings were reportedly being moved out of Frogmore Cottage as the royal have handed over their Windsor home to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess is set to move into Frogmore Cottage ahead of the arrival of her first child.