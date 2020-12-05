Princess Beatrice filled with extreme 'disdain and jealousy' for Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice abhors Kate Middleton so much that she only has disdain and jealousy for her

Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton did not have a rosy relationship with each other from the start. In fact, there was a time when the two royal ladies were up in arms against each other.



According to royal experts, Beatrice abhors Kate so much that she only had disdain and jealousy for her.

The envy stems from the royal line of succession, Express UK quoted the The Talko as saying, "Now that the rules of succession have changed there has been a significant wage gap between the royal siblings, and this rubs Prince Andrew and his children up the wrong way.

"Because of this Princess Beatrice has been at odds with her uncle and cousins for decades. It's rumoured she has a huge disdain for Kate, and many speculate she's just very jealous of the Duchess.

It also revealed how Prince Andrew does not approve of Prince Charles becoming the King.

"Prince Charles has eliminated his siblings from being next in line for the Crown. He [Andrew] is upset about the slimming of the succession for the Crown."