Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek at the trailer of 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer of 'We Can Be Heroes' with her fans on Friday

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's next offering We Can Be Heroes is out now.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the trailer with her fans on Friday.

Captioning her post, Pee Cee wrote, "Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork."

"It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in?" she added.

Pee Cee went on to say, "We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas."







