Prince Charles stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

Netflix show The Crown has been criticized once again by an expert for its plot as pressure mount on Prince Harry to quit his deal with the streaming service.

The show has received backlash for its depiction of several members of the royal family since it started streaming on the streaming giant.

The show which is in its fourth season was recently slammed for criticized for its portrayal of Prince Andrew.

The Crown once again courted controversy as it showed the characters of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Royal commentators and the British media especially tabloids have given extensive coverage to the show.

A latest report in Daily Express said "Princess Diana may have had up to 10 affairs before her husband Prince Charles was unfaithful for the first time with his former flame, Camilla Parker Bowles."

According to the publication, Princess Charles dated Camilla in 1972, and had an illicit relationship with her in 1979 after she was married. It said the prince reportedly stopped seeing her when he decided to marry Diana.

Commenting on The Crown's plot, it said the show emphasises that Charles never stopped contacting his former mistress.

Talking to Daily Express royal commentator Howard Hodgson said "this particular storyline was completely inaccurate".

He said, “When Charles comes to his third [relationship] with Camilla, they are by now both married and both very unhappy, and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson invites them to her house in 1986, and that’s it.