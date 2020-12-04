Queen Elizabeth blasted for carrying out 'daylight robbery' as monarchy's finances explode

Queen Elizabeth of 'daylight robbery' after living a lavish lifestyle inside royal palaces on taxpayers' money

Queen Elizabeth is in the eye of severe storm which erupted after she, and the rest of the royal family got exposed about their over-bearing finances.



The citizens of the United Kingdom have accused the monarchy of 'daylight robbery' for living a lavish lifestyle inside royal palaces on taxpayers' money.

Republican campaigners are enraged by how a £20million shortfall in money set aside by the Crown Estate for the 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace damaged everything, after the Covid-19 lockdown hampered the economy.

It has been reported that the annual amount spent on fancy trips by the royal household, including travel, hospitality and property maintenance rose by £2.4million or four percent this year!

Speaking on the matter, republican campaigner, Graham Smith, said this is a disgrace to the country!

“At a time when public sector jobs are being lost and services cut, these figures represent a disgraceful abuse of public money by the royals. There is no justification for spending a quarter of a million pounds on a trip to Africa or more than £200,000 to fly to Oman," he said.

“And they’re all at it. Thousands of pounds spent on junkets for Anne and Andrew, so they can attend sporting events. This is not public service, it’s daylight robbery," Smith added.