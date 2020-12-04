close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Princess Eugenie gives subtle nod to Kate Middleton's choice of maternity clothes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 04, 2020

Princess Eugenie was seen shopping at Kate Middleton's favourite maternity store in London

Princess Eugenie gave her nod of approval to Kate Middleton's sartorial choice in the maternity department recently.

The expectant mother was seen shopping at Kate's favourite maternity store Séraphine in London Wednesday.

Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was spotted carrying a large bag as she made her way down Kensington High Street.

According to Hello! Kate absolutely loves the maternity brand and had donned its creations throughout all her pregnancies.

Eugenie and Jack recently moved to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK residence, the Frogmore Cottage, before the arrival of their baby.

As per the official pregnancy announcement by Eugenie earlier,  "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."



