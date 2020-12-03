Here's when Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton will exchange vows in enchanting wedding ceremony

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton will get married at a chapel built on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cannot wait to start the next chapter of their fairytale-like love story, as they have decide to tie the knot earlier than expected.



A source quoted by Us Weekly dished that the love birds will get married next year at a chapel built on the grounds of Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” an source told the outlet.

“They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year,” they further revealed.

Stefani and Shelton announced last month that they have gotten engaged after dating for five years.

They were initially linked in 2015 after co-judging NBC’s reality show The Voice.



As per reports, Stefani's giant rocks costs “around $500,000,” depending on the quality and characteristics of the center stone.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” a jeweler spoke of the engagement ring.