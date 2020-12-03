Hailey Bieber gets her hair primped ahead of Christmas

Justin Bieber's darling Hailey Bieber hit the salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to get her hair pimped ahead of Christmas.

The 24-year-old supermodel spent several hours getting her hair primped at a Beverly Hills hair salon.



Hailey delighted the onlookers as she was looking chic in an oversized plaid blazer, which she paired with a short. The model also covered her face with a black mask to protect herself and others from the Covid-19.

The Justin Bieber's wife visited her hairstylist just in time for the second lockdown, getting her waves coiffed ahead of big event.



Taking to her Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber shared her picture and tagged colorist Cassondra Kaeding, extension artist Priscilla Valles, and her usual hairstylist Jen Atkin.