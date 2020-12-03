close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Hailey Bieber gets her hair primped ahead of Christmas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Justin Bieber's darling Hailey Bieber hit the salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to get her hair pimped  ahead of Christmas.

The 24-year-old supermodel spent several hours getting her hair primped at a Beverly Hills hair salon.

Hailey  delighted the onlookers as she  was looking chic in an  oversized plaid blazer, which she paired with a short. The model also covered her face with a black mask  to protect herself and others from the Covid-19.

The Justin Bieber's wife visited  her  hairstylist  just in time for the second lockdown, getting her  waves coiffed ahead of big event.

Taking to her Instagram Story,  Hailey Bieber shared her picture and tagged colorist Cassondra Kaeding, extension artist Priscilla Valles, and her usual hairstylist Jen Atkin.

