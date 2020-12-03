Prince Charles, Camilla head to club as lockdown in England softens

Prince Charles and Camilla headed straight to the club after lockdown eased in London.

In a bid to support London’s nighttime economy, the two visited several spots.

They first paid visit to The 100 Club, where they were spotted wearing face masks as they were greeted with smiles and cheers by the club staff.

It was followed by a tour and a live performance which they seemed to enjoy as Camilla could be spotted smiling underneath the mask while Prince Charles tapped his fingers on the table along to the rhythm.

They also paid a visit to Soho Theatre where they were warmly welcomed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan along with the staff.

Their visit hoped to encourage people to return to entertainment businesses as London moved in Tier 2 area.