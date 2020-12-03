Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s welcomes Windsor Christmas with breathtaking décor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Qeen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have started decorations for their Windsor Castle Christmas-for-two this year and the décor couldn’t be any more breathtaking.
From twinkling fairy lights to garlands and 20ft Norwegian Spruce trees, the royals are going all out for the holidays, with no expense spared.