Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

Eminem calls Treach 'one of the greatest rappers of all time'

Entertainment

Eminem on Wednesday showered praises on  rapper and actor Anthony Criss, better known by his stage name Treach.

Marshall Mathers called Treach "one of the greatest rappers of all time" as he wished him on his birthday.

The Detroit rapper  sent birthday greetings on his Twitter account where he wrote "Happy b day 2 @triggertreach 1 of the greatest rappers of all time!!..I’m still tryin 2 catch up 2 the greatness of the last vs on "Craziest"!!!.



