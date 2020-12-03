Eminem calls Treach 'one of the greatest rappers of all time'

Eminem on Wednesday showered praises on rapper and actor Anthony Criss, better known by his stage name Treach.

Marshall Mathers called Treach "one of the greatest rappers of all time" as he wished him on his birthday.

The Detroit rapper sent birthday greetings on his Twitter account where he wrote "Happy b day 2 @triggertreach 1 of the greatest rappers of all time!!..I’m still tryin 2 catch up 2 the greatness of the last vs on "Craziest"!!!.







