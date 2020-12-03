‘Home 1947’ wins best short film prize at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani short film HOME1947 has taken home the prize of Best Film [Short Documentary] at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020.
The critically-acclaimed series by the two-time Academy Award winner digs deep into the stories of a number of people displaced during the 1947 partition.
The film is a restoration of the historic event through the perspective of those who experienced it firsthand.
Announcing the news on her Instagram, the Oscar winner wrote: “Excited to share the news that @soc_films critically acclaimed series HOME1947 has won the Best Film [Short Documentary] Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020. Kudos to the team!”
“HOME1947 is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan,” she added.