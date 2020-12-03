Royals ‘frustrated’ over The Crown’s ‘wicked’ portrayal of Queen’s 'secret cousins'

The new season of Netflix’s The Crown dropped quite a lot of truth bombs that the British royal family understandably is having a difficult time dealing with.

Amongst those numerous bombshell revelations was the family’s ‘ruthless’ treatment with Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘secret cousins’ who were abandoned in a mental health institution in Surrey.

Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon’s stories which were featured on the show were indeed based on fact, though it is unclear whether the part about Princess Margaret finding out a reacting strongly against it was true or not.

The royal family is said to be extremely unhappy with that specific storyline being shown as revealed by David Bowes-Lyon—whose father was Queen Mother’s first cousin once removed.

He told The Telegraph: “I’m probably the only member of the family who could publicly say anything about this.”

“I wouldn’t say there is upset in the family, but I think people are frustrated and would like the record put straight,” he went on to say.

Regarding Princess Margaret’s involvement, he said: “She knew who they were in every respect, as you would any cousin. She knew exactly who they were and what had happened. It is completely wrong to say they were forgotten and certified as lunatics.”