Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' selfie leaves fans excited

Jennifer Aniston is back to work and she announced her return to "The Morning Show" with a selfie on Instagram.

Taking to her stories "The Friends" star shared a selfie with a caption that read, "Back To Work"

The filming for the Apple TV show kicked off after it was initially delayed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second season of "The Morning Show" is bringing back Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.