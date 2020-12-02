close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Kim Kardashian's new post will lift your mood: See Pics

Reality star Kim Kardashian has tantalized her fans  and friends as she shared two mesmerizing  pictures from her latest photoshoot. 

In the picture, The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is seen playing with snowballs at a winter wonderland.

Kanye West's sweetheart looked smashing in her winter looks as she sat on fake snow. Kim's hair was slicked back and the 40-year-old beauty had on a long black braid.

The TV icon also wore a heavy makeup to elevate her beauty. She was spotted enjoying the moment on a snowy hill with a pretty night sky.

Hailey Bieber and sister Khloe Kardashian were quick to respond to  amazing  post that earned 240K likes in an hour.

In the post, Kim Kardashian actually promoted her collections ahead of Christmas: 'I wanted our holiday collection this year to be perfect for both gifting & personal use."

