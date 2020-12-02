Taylor Swift's re-recorded song 'Love Story' graces Ryan Reynolds ad

Taylor Swift fans were left on the edge of their seats as the re-recorded version of her 2008, hit song Love Story made its debut.

In a hilarious commercial for Match.com, featuring Ryan Reynolds, it showed Satan falling in love as her song played.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story!" she wrote.

"Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Taylor, who was embroiled in a legal battle over the rights of her first six albums, is in the process of re-recording her early music.

The 30-year-old was in a feud with her former label boss Scott Borchetta earlier this year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.