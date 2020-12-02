Sajal Ali makes her hubby Ahad Raza Mir proud

Sajal Ali, who won the International Icon award at DIAFA for her contribution to film and TV, made her husband Ahad Raza Mir proud as she added another feather to her cap.

Sajal shared the picture with DIAFA trophy on her Instagram after winning the award. Her sweetheart Ahad dropped a beautiful line in comment section to laud his wife: 'Proud of You'.



The actress received massive praise from fans and friends, including Mahira Khan, Sana Javed, Hina Mani and others as she made the whole nation proud winning an International Icon award.



Sajal was awarded for her contribution to film and Television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) last week.



DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honours distinguished International and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment.

Receiving the award, Sajal said: "Assalamualaikum everyone, first of all I want to say that I am really honoured to be here with such amazing actors and amazing people."

Sajal Ali, wife of Ahad Raza Mir, also thanked her fans, saying: 'I really want to thank to all may fans for believing in me.'

Taking to Instagram, Sajal Ali shared a clip of the event, showing her receiving the award.



