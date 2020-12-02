Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still keep some royal traditions alive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been loving life in their new Montecito mansion since they moved to US after stepping down as senior royals, still keep some good memories alive as they follow the good habits of their elders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sweet home's garden is similar to Prince Charles' as they have their very own vegetable patches to keep the tradition alive.



Previously, a media outlet citing source, reported that they were celebrating Thanksgiving, and revealing information about their new Santa Barbara home's garden feature.



The couple also paid respect to their senior on that occasion as they had a plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Harry and Meghan also reportedly included recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.



When Harry and Meghan bought the luxurious house, it was reported that it is situated within five acres of land, so the couple certainly have enough space to farm their own produce.



On the other hand, Prince Charles is also known for his nature of growing organic fruit and vegetables from his private gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The Prince of Charles He also previously managed production at Home Farm, a 1000-acre plot nearby to his home, where Duchy Originals produce was developed, as sold by Waitrose and Ocado.

Despite having some bitter experience of spending initial years of their marriage with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still love the beautiful tradition of their elders.