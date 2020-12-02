close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still keep some royal traditions alive

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who  have been  loving life in their new Montecito mansion since they moved to US after stepping down as senior royals,  still keep some good memories alive as they follow the good habits of their elders.

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sweet home's garden is similar to Prince Charles' as they have their very own vegetable patches to keep the  tradition alive.

Previously, a media outlet citing source, reported that they were celebrating Thanksgiving, and revealing information about their  new  Santa Barbara home's garden feature.

The couple also  paid respect to their senior on that occasion as   they had a plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Harry and Meghan also  reportedly included recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.

When Harry and Meghan  bought the luxurious house, it was reported that it is situated within five acres of land, so the couple certainly have enough space to farm their own produce.

On the other hand, Prince Charles is also  known for his nature of growing organic fruit and vegetables from his private gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The Prince of Charles He also previously managed production at Home Farm, a 1000-acre plot nearby to his home, where Duchy Originals produce was developed, as sold by Waitrose and Ocado.

Despite having some bitter experience of spending initial years of their  marriage with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still love the beautiful tradition of their elders.

