Oscars 2021: 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to be held 'in-person telecast'

The Oscars 2021 Awards ceremony will be organized traditionally as an 'in-person telecast', it will not be a virtual event, according to a new report.

With an aim to allow more films to contest, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021.

According to Variety, The event will be organised in-person telecast. The Academy Awards are traditionally held at the 3,400-seater Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But, due to the pandemic it is being expected that the the audience would limited.

“The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” the report added, citing an awards publicist familiar with the situation.

It is to be mentioned here that the Television’s Emmy Awards in September were a virtual-only ceremony. Including the host Jimmy Kimmel, only production staff and a handful of stars were allowed inside the event venue at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.