Prince William, Kate end feud to keep a check on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have been on the best of terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton but all of that seems to be changing.



According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have constantly been in contact with Harry and Meghan ever since they lost their second child through a miscarriage.

“I’m told that William and Kate were in touch with Harry and Meghan when this happened in July. The whole family has reached out to offer support,” she told OK!

"I don’t know if the royal family were aware she was set to go public with this but they would think it was a hugely brave thing to do,” she went on to say.

"I do think a situation like this is what will help heal rifts and bring the family back together. Hard times like this encourage communication,” she added.

“The younger royals have really changed public perception. We’ve seen William and Harry discuss mental health and Kate open up about the challenges of motherhood,” she said.

"The younger royals realise the importance of raising awareness for issues that can impact anyone. Meghan has always been an advocate for issues close to her heart,” she continued.

"She will have been aware of the impact her letter will have and will have hoped it can help other women struggling,” she added.

Omid Scobie, writer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography, Finding Freedom, also told OK!: “I know that Harry and William had many private conversations when their father was ill with Covid. Similarly with Meghan’s miscarriage, it’s understandable that this tragedy would cause the foursome to stay in touch and check in on one another.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: “Royal tradition has been changed by William and Harry. They speak openly and Meghan should be applauded for speaking out, too. Using her platform to discuss things like baby loss, which are so often surrounded by a stigma of silence, is brave.”