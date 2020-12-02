Princess Diana's former butler sheds light on what 'he saw behind closed doors'

Princess Diana's former butler reveals what transpired between her and Prince Charles

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, came forth breaking his silence on claims pertaining to The Crown being far from the truth.



Burrell said the show's depiction of what transpired between Prince Charles and Diana is quite accurate.

During an interview with The Sun, he said, "Josh O'Connor plays Prince Charles as a rather uncaring, cold person. And I'm afraid that's what I saw behind closed doors."



"He was married to probably the most beautiful woman in the world. But he didn't look after her, and that's what comes across in The Crown," Burrell added. He continued that the rift between Charles and Diana came afloat after her rise to fame.

"You're seeing an unknown young girl rise while Charles's star doesn't and her popularity becomes greater than his," said Burrell. "And that's the whole problem."

Burrell added: "Diana said to me, 'I thought when I got married that my husband would be there for me, to care for me, to support me, to encourage me, but he isn't.' People that jump up and say, 'Well, that's not factual', well, that's pretty close to the truth."