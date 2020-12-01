The Royal family bears with ‘The Crown’ due to decade old tradition of ‘never complain’: report

Experts have taken to discussing the royal family’s silence regarding The Crown and have even began speculating upon their likehood of taking legal action against such an ‘unfair’ portrayal.

This claim was brought forward by TalkRadio host Kevin O'Sullivan during a conversation with royal commentator Russell Myers.

Mr. O'Sullivan explained, "It is not a documentary and yet people are taking it seriously. People are saying, 'does the writer Peter Morgan know that he has got these conversations right?'”

“Well, of course, he doesn't, he wasn't there when they were happening. But it does seem that we have to point out that this is a fiction."

What he finds the most frustrating about The Crown as a whole is that "I think it is quite cowardly, this production, because you could only do this to a living family like the Royal Family. If they were in the normal walk of life, any family would sue the backside off Netflix for The Crown. “

"But of course the Royal Family can't or won't because of the tradition of put up and shut up and never complain."