Saudi Arabia to continue coronavirus protocols for Hajj pilgrims till vaccine is available: Noorul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that the Hajj will be performed in a similar way, with the number of pilgrims significantly reduced, unless a coronavirus vaccine is available.
According to Geo News, the minister said Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not allow a large number of Muslims to participate in Hajj in line with its COVID-19 safety protocols.
He added that the government of Pakistan is yet to announce a subsidy for the Hajj pilgrims.
This year, the kingdom only allowed 10,000 to perform the Hajj in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. As against that, the country invited 2.5 million Muslims to participate in Hajj.
About 70% of the pilgrims were foreigners residing in the kingdom while the rest were Saudi citizens.