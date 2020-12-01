close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 1, 2020

Saudi Arabia to continue coronavirus protocols for Hajj pilgrims till vaccine is available: Noorul Haq Qadri

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 01, 2020
Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: File 

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that the Hajj will be performed in a similar way, with the number of pilgrims significantly reduced, unless a coronavirus vaccine is available. 

According to  Geo News,  the minister said Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not allow a large number of Muslims to participate in Hajj in line with its COVID-19 safety protocols. 

He added that the government of Pakistan is yet to announce a subsidy for the Hajj pilgrims.

This year, the kingdom only allowed 10,000 to perform the Hajj in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. As against that, the country invited 2.5  million Muslims to participate in  Hajj. 

 About 70% of the pilgrims were foreigners residing in the kingdom while the rest were Saudi citizens.

