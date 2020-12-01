Prince William to have an ‘awkward’ encounter with ‘The Crown’ stars: Here's how

Prince William might have an awards run-in with the cast of a show he is not a big fan of: The Crown.

Being the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), the Duke of Cambridge will be part of next year’s show like he is every year.

However, the upcoming awards night will be made a bit more awkward for the royal as he will be met with the makers and stars of Netflix’s The Crown—a show which he is known to have unfavorable views about.

The new season of the royal drama had unleashed chaos and sent shockwaves down the royal family as it portrayed them in negative light and addressed a number of real-life incidents that are shaping an unpleasant public opinion of the monarchy.

William was earlier spotted near Claire Foy as well during the BAFTAs, who played the role of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the show.

While he barely noticed her, the actor, on the other hand, was evidently nervous and awkward seeing a member of the British royal family in the same room as her.