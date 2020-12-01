Prince William, Kate divided over celebrating Christmas with the Queen and Middletons

Prince William, Kate forced to spend Christmas with the Middletons rather than the royal family

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been given a major snub by Queen Elizabeth as she decided to leave the Cambridges out of her Christmas bubble this year.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen will celebrate this year's Christmas with a very small number of people, and that does not include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate and William's young kids, George, Charlotte and Louise are considered as potential threat to their aged great-grandparents.

Giving their usual Balmoral gathering a miss, this year Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will only be surrounded by one or two other members of the royal household.

"They will sort it out between them; it will be about what’s practical," a source informed the Daily Telegraph, adding that the potential risks surrounding young children who have been interating with others at school would "clearly" be taken into consideration.

This means that the family will spend the Christmas holidays with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, in Berkshire.

If this were to happen, Kate and William will have celebrated three Christmases with the Middletons in a row.