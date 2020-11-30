close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may keep HRH titles despite Megxit deal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II may be deciding against revoking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles even if they are permanently parting ways as senior members of the royal family. 

According to royal author Robert Lacey, the decision to remove their titles could have severe repercussions not only on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also on the Queen and the monarchy alike.

The expert added that it was likely that even Harry and Meghan are willing to let go of their titles due to the severity of the move.

"I would imagine that if this is the way ahead, it will be presented as them doing it to their own accord," he told Express.

"I think for the Queen to strip them of their title would be a damaging act for their reputation and the reputation of the monarchy."

It is pertinent to mention that their Megxit deal was to be reviewed by the Queen after the completion of a 12-month period of which it is expected that they will be splitting forever and losing their HRH titles permanently.

