Mon Nov 30, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

SAPM Nishtar says payments to 4.3m women under Ehsaas Kafalat programme started

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: The latest phase of the PTI-led government's flagship Ehsaas Kafalat programme would help some 4.3 million underprivileged women across Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on poverty alleviation announced on Monday, saying the payments were underway.

Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said under the programme, a sum worth Rs12,000 would be paid to the needy women, who would be able to withdraw the amount through automated teller machines (ATMs).

According to the aide, payments under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme were being made in all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, for the July-December period as six-monthly installments.

The PM's aide mentioned that under the Ehsas Kafalat programme, receipts would now be issued as well in order to ensure transparency. She advised the payees to bring their identity cards with them.

Dr Nishtar highlighted that in light of the rising number of COVID-19 infections, social distancing and other coronavirus-related precautionary measures would be followed at the payment centres.

