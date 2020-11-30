The Crown 'is fiction' and should not be mistaken as fact, warns British minister

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has tried to address the fans that the hit series 'is fiction' and should not be mistaken.



British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has finally broken the silence and called on the streaming giant to tell viewers royal drama The Crown is fictional before each episode.

Praising the royal drama as a "beautifully produced work of fiction", the Culture Secretary said viewers could be in danger of mistaking it for fact without a warning at the beginning of each episode.



In conversation with the Mail, Mr Dowden stated : "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that."



He went on to share his fear about the royal drama's story, saying : "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

The warning comes amid rumours the Netflix show, which has been confirmed for seasons five and six, could be extended to show Princes William and Harry as adults.

Finding Freedom author, Omid Scobie, said he's heard "rumblings" Netflix are considering extending the run past Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997, speaking on his podcast Heirpod.